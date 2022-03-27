Bell Drives Through the Field to Finish Third

Christopher Bell (third) drove through the field to a top-five finish, despite battling steering issues, to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Circuit of the Americas

Race 6 of 36 – 231.88 miles, 68 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Ross Chastain*

2nd, Alex Bowman*

3rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Tyler Reddick*

7th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

18th, DENNY HAMLIN

28th, KYLE BUSCH

32nd, KURT BUSCH

38th, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How was your race?

“It was a hard-fought day that’s for sure. Losing power steering wasn’t ideal. I picked up an issue early on in the race and I knew something wasn’t right and eventually lost power steering a couple laps later. That wasn’t good, but this 20 group did amazing getting us back out there. The DeWalt Camry was really strong on restarts. I was always able to pick off a couple spots and that’s ultimately how we got our finish.”

Did you think you had a shot watching the craziness unfold in front of you on the last lap?

“I knew if I was like third or second, maybe, but being fourth, I didn’t think there was any chance.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Great pit call and great driving led to a top-10 run. How was the race from your seat?

“It was just a battle. We never could get the car where we needed it. I was definitely worried after practice – I was not feeling too good. Your hands are so tied to these things with these short practices. We just battled all day and fought on and got a decent finish but no stage points, so just a so-so day for this Bass Pro Shops Toyota team.”

TRD PR

