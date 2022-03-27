Bell Drives Through the Field to Finish Third

Christopher Bell (third) drove through the field to a top-five finish, despite battling steering issues, to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday evening.
Toyota Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Circuit of the Americas
Race 6 of 36 – 231.88 miles, 68 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Ross Chastain*
2nd, Alex Bowman*
3rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL
4th, Chase Elliott*
5th, Tyler Reddick*
7th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.
18th, DENNY HAMLIN
28th, KYLE BUSCH
32nd, KURT BUSCH
38th, BUBBA WALLACE
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 3rd
How was your race?
“It was a hard-fought day that’s for sure. Losing power steering wasn’t ideal. I picked up an issue early on in the race and I knew something wasn’t right and eventually lost power steering a couple laps later. That wasn’t good, but this 20 group did amazing getting us back out there. The DeWalt Camry was really strong on restarts. I was always able to pick off a couple spots and that’s ultimately how we got our finish.”
Did you think you had a shot watching the craziness unfold in front of you on the last lap?
“I knew if I was like third or second, maybe, but being fourth, I didn’t think there was any chance.”
MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 7th
Great pit call and great driving led to a top-10 run. How was the race from your seat?
“It was just a battle. We never could get the car where we needed it. I was definitely worried after practice – I was not feeling too good. Your hands are so tied to these things with these short practices. We just battled all day and fought on and got a decent finish but no stage points, so just a so-so day for this Bass Pro Shops Toyota team.”
TRD PR