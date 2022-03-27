Transcripts: AJ Allmendinger - Pit Road Circuit of the Americas

Q. I just told him how entertaining that was with you running up front, but, unfortunately, your day ended in the care center. What is your take on what happened between you and Ross Chastain there at the end?

AJ ALLMENDINGER: At the end of the day, we all have to look ourselves in the mirror. If you are okay with it, you're okay with it. Each person is different.

More than anything, proud of Kaulig Racing. Action Industry Chevy was so fast. If we had a long run, nobody was going to touch us. So pit stops are great.

Everybody at Kaulig Racing, all the men and women, it's just a lot of sleepless nights for them right now trying to just get these cars to the next race. So, I was doing everything I could do to try to sweep the weekend for them. We were that close.

So like I said, at the end of the day each person has to make the move that they're comfortable with, and that's fine. So we'll -- at the end of the day it's -- we know we had a shot to win the race. It's tough to win a Cup race, so when you put yourself in a position to legitimately run up front all day and have a shot to win it, it's a pretty great day. Unfortunately, just we needed about two more corners.

NASCAR PR