Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Pit Road Circuit of the Americas

Q. It was quite a battle between Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman. Alex, you ran there in the top ten all day, but you almost snuck that one away. What's your take-away from that last couple of laps there and battling for the win?

ALEX BOWMAN: For sure, just we had a really fast ally Camaro. I've been trying to do a better job as a race car driver at these road courses, and I felt like from where we started the weekend, I accomplished that. So proud of Greg and all the guys.

Hate that we can't come away with a win, but happy for Ross getting his first win. It's been a crap weekend, so I'm ready to get home and see the dogs and move on to next weekend. Glad to come away with a second-place finish.

NASCAR PR