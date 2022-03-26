Burton Fourth Fastest In COTA Practice, Qualifies 19th

Harrison Burton, aboard the No. 21 Freightliner Mustang, posted the fourth-best time in practice on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas, then qualified 19th for Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix.



Burton turned his best lap of practice, at 132.806 miles per hour, on the fifth of his six laps run. He followed that up with a lap at 133.263 mph in qualifying on the road course in Austin, Texas.



“I felt like we had a great practice going p4 but made some changes the car didn’t like for qualifying,” Burton said. “We just didn’t get back out in time to get another shot, but I feel like that was overall a good day and we showed some speed.”



Sunday’s 68-lap, 232-mile race is scheduled to start just after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are set for Laps 15 and 30.

WBR PR