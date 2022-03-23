Success breeds success. And for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang team, Sunday's event at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is another opportunity for them to capitalize on their success during last year's race at this event.
In the Love's Travel Stops team first visit to the purpose built road course, McDowell raced up front, led laps, and finished seventh. Now, with the new car, McDowell is more confident heading back to Austin, Texas.
"I've been waiting all year to get this new car on a road course," commented McDowell. "I feel that this new car will perform at its best, a lot better than the old car, on a road course. It has characteristics of a sports car and I want to take advantage of that."
"Our hope is that the road courses are going to be great for our team. They really suit my road racing background, and I'm looking forward to getting back out to COTA where we ran well. We feel we can duplicate that result, and with the right execution, we can contend for a win."
Michael McDowell and his Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang will race at COTA this Sunday, March 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
FRM PR
McDowell and Love's Travel Stops Ready for Second Top-10 at COTA
Success breeds success. And for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang team, Sunday's event at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is another opportunity for them to capitalize on their success during last year's race at this event.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- Ross Chastain Joins DGM Racing for COTA
- NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Circuit of The Americas
- Unfavorable Forecast Cancels Xtreme Series Championship Weekend Kickoff Night at Lake View
- Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers Toyota GR Supra Preview - Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas
- Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - EchoPark 500 Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas