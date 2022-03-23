McDowell and Love's Travel Stops Ready for Second Top-10 at COTA

Success breeds success. And for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang team, Sunday's event at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is another opportunity for them to capitalize on their success during last year's race at this event.



In the Love's Travel Stops team first visit to the purpose built road course, McDowell raced up front, led laps, and finished seventh. Now, with the new car, McDowell is more confident heading back to Austin, Texas.



"I've been waiting all year to get this new car on a road course," commented McDowell. "I feel that this new car will perform at its best, a lot better than the old car, on a road course. It has characteristics of a sports car and I want to take advantage of that."



"Our hope is that the road courses are going to be great for our team. They really suit my road racing background, and I'm looking forward to getting back out to COTA where we ran well. We feel we can duplicate that result, and with the right execution, we can contend for a win."



Michael McDowell and his Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang will race at COTA this Sunday, March 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.



FRM PR