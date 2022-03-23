No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

ATLANTA RECAP: Truex captured his 250th career top-10 finish with an eighth-place run in last Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After starting 26th, the Mayetta, New Jersey native found himself inside the top five during the final stage before ultimately finishing the day in eighth. The finish has Truex eighth in the standings through five races this season.

ROAD COURSE PROWESS: In 39 career road course races, Truex has posted four wins (three at Sonoma Raceway and one at Watkins Glen International). His road course resume includes 13 top-five finishes, 20 top-10s, 302 laps led and a 13.9-average finish in those starts.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT COTA: Joe Gibbs Racing claimed one top-10 finish in last season's race at Circuit of the Americas. Kyle Busch, who finished 10th in the Cup Series race, also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track.

Joe Gibbs Racing claimed one top-10 finish in last season’s race at Circuit of the Americas. Kyle Busch, who finished 10th in the Cup Series race, also won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas begins Sunday, March 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What is your mindset going to COTA this weekend?

“We’re excited to go back to COTA. We did not run well there last year at all, so I feel like we want to show that we’re better than we were running even before the crash knocked us out of the race. There’s no rain in the forecast this weekend, so we should be able to put on a much better show than what we had there last season with all the rain and visibility issues. I’m looking forward to it. I think it should be a fun race.”

