RFK Weekly Advance | COTA

RFK to Honor Employee on COTA Cars

RFK unexpectedly lost a dedicated member of its family last week. Tim Duncan, a Maintenance Facilities Technician at RFK, passed away on the job on March 16 of natural causes. Duncan, originally from Spartanburg, S.C., was a valued member of the RFK team. He was known as a walking encyclopedia of knowledge who had a soft spot for animals, and at one time was a certified Journeyman in the state of South Carolina.

RFK will run decals in his honor on the c-post of its Ford Mustangs this weekend in Texas. Duncan was 55.

Road Racing Success

As an organization, RFK has made 370 starts on road courses across NASCAR’s major touring series and has recorded 15 wins, 70 top-fives, 136 top-10s, 11 poles and 880 laps led.

Martin Goes Three-Straight in N.Y.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin is responsible for four of Jack Roush’s road course wins all-time, including three-straight at Watkins Glen from 1993-95. Martin dominated the three years, leading a combined 183 laps, and won all three from the pole. He also won once in Sonoma, in 1997, after also starting from the point to lead 69 of the 74 laps.

Edwards Victorious Four Times, at Four Different Courses

Carl Edwards also visited victory lane for Jack Roush at Sonoma, driving to the win in 2014 after starting fourth. In Xfinity action, Edwards was victorious at WGI in 2012, Road America in 2010, and Montreal in 2009. In the 2012 event in New York, current crew chief Scott Graves was atop the box for one of his two Xfinity wins all-time on road courses.

Buescher, Graves Former Road Course Winners

In Buescher’s first full-time Xfinity season in 2014, he and Graves found victory lane at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August, which also fell on August 16. Buescher led 25 laps that day in the No. 60 entry for Roush.

RFK Road Course Wins





1993-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1994-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1995-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1997-1 Martin Son-Cup

2014-1 Edwards Son-Cup

2012-1 Edwards WGI-NXS

2010-1 Edwards RA-NXS

2009-1 Edwards Mon-NXS

2014-1 Buescher Mid-O NXS

1998-1 Ruttman WGI-Truck

2000-1 Biffle WGI-Truck

1997-1 Ruttman Top-Truck

1999-1 Bliss Top-Truck

1997-1 Ruttman Son-Truck

1999-1 Biffle Port-Truck

RKF PR