One Cure Racing: Cole Custer COTA Advance

You and your Cup Series counterparts made history last year by racing by racing for the first time at Circuit of the Americas. What was the significance of that weekend in your mind? “Aside from the huge rain on race day, it was a cool race to be a part of, the first race at that racetrack. It’s pretty prestigious. It’s a place F1 cars have raced and there were a lot of unknowns, obviously, because we hadn’t raced there. But it was pretty exciting to feel that place out.” How would you describe the racetrack at COTA? “It’s a very technical track and a little bit awkward. Not a ton of flow because there are long straightaways and how tight the corners are, and every single corner is different. It’s a very difficult track – some people do really well in parts of it and struggle in others. There are a lot of passing zones and it’s racey as hell.” In general, what is it like to race on a road course in a stock car? “It’s like driving a bulldozer around. A lot of road courses are meant for small cars that can move around that are really agile, where a stock car is really bulky and we’re beating and banging around. But this new NextGen car should handle a lot better than what we’re used to. The body being more symmetrical is a huge benefit. The changes to steering and the sequential shifter will all make a difference this weekend. We’ve seen a lot of great racing with the new car but now we get to see what it does on a road course which should make for some really exciting racing.” The number of road-course races on the schedule has doubled in recent years. How does that change the way you condition, and your mental preparation? “It’s not too much different physically, honestly. You might work out the right side of your neck a little bit more because we rarely use that part, but you don’t change too much, I would say. Mentally, the biggest thing is being prepared. You really have to have a good game plan and have an idea of what you’re unloading with and what you’re expecting to do the first few laps of practice, now that we have it. From there, you’re thrown into a lot of different situations so you have to know how to adapt. Being able to know what the best move is in those situations means a lot. Doing your homework and making sure you’re watching film and looking back on your notes from the past will help you in those situations.” Talk about racing in the heavy rain at COTA last year. “Well, the rain happened and, once it started falling, it was kind of chaos. You really couldn’t see much because there’s so much spray that comes up from behind the racecars that you can hardly see 3 feet in front of you. So you’re just kind of moseying around down the straightaways and all of a sudden some car is stopped in front of you. It’s definitely a nerve-wracking feeling and, based on the weekend forecast, we won’t have that again. But it’s something that’s in the back of your mind, for sure.” TSC PR