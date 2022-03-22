Andy Lally Takes the NCS #78 Wheel at Echo Park

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today that star driver, Andy Lally, will take the wheel of the NASCAR Cup Series Ford, No. 78, at the Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix race at Circuit of the America’s on Sunday, Mar. 27 at 3:30 PM EST.

Andy Lally is a professional auto racing driver from Northport, New York. Lally is most known for two things: winning NASCAR’s 2011 Monster Energy Rookie of the Year and his road racing experience. Lally has won three Grand-Am Rolex Series Road racing championships. The talented road course driver will step-in to LFM’s team to compete in the first road course of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racing season, Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix.

“As a NASCAR Cup Series driver and long-time driving development coach, I know a talented racer when I see one,” said LFM’s co-owner and full-time Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod. “Andy Lally is one of them. He is an excellent road course driver who is profound in his practice. Our team is excited to have him represent Live Fast Motorsports at Circuit of the America’s track later this March.”

“This is such a cool opportunity, I’ve been excited about the NextGen car and am always in touch with BJ and Matt,” said NASCAR Cup Series driver, Andy Lally. “We had a great time working together last year so the moment there was possibility to climb back in the car and race with these guys again, I jumped at the chance. Having MF1 and MaintenenceSupply.com on board with us makes it a little more special as I’ve worked with both of these sponsors before. The car rendering looks amazing and I can’t wait to see it in person!”

LFM and Lally are excited to announce Maintenance Supplies, LLC. (MSLLC) as Lally’s primary sponsor for the race. MSLLC offers premium brand name products, supplies, and materials to support government and commercial purchasing needs. MSLLC’s global reach and nationwide distribution centers ensure the most competitive pricing and fastest delivery possible, bringing you the brands you trust with the service you deserve.

"Maintenance Supplies has been working with Andy Lally since 2005,” said Executive Vice President of Maintenance Supplies, LLC, Laura Nugent. “Andy is a champion on and off the track! When we heard about the possibility of partnering with Andy this year we jumped at the opportunity. Andy is a clear choice for us as he understands the power of business-to-business relationships. Andy goes above and beyond to provide as much return as possible for all parties involved.



Mitch L. Branson, Owner of Maintenance Supplies, shares how excited he is to partner with Andy. "He is familiar with our products/tools/services and we share a great enthusiasm for the racing community. Maintenance Supplies is thrilled to partner with Andy Lally at COTA racing in a NextGen NASCAR cup race!”

LFM, Lally and Maintenance Supplies, LLC. are excited to hit the track in Austin, TX. All parties look forward to better serving their fans and customers through this competitive road course race. Tune-in on Sunday, Mar. 27 at 3:30 PM EST on FOX.

For more information about Live Fast Motorsports, please visit https://teamlivefast. com/. For more information on Maintenance Supplies LLC. visit, www. maintenancesupplies.com.

LFM PR