Loris Hezemans makes his Nascar Cup Series debut at COTA with Team Hezeberg

The 2021 & 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Loris Hezemans will be making his NASCAR Cup debut with the first ever European NASCAR Cup Team running the #27

Ford Mustang of Team Hezeberg. Following his 2019 Xfinity Series debut at Road America

to running in a variety of ovals in the NASCAR Xfinity & Truck series throughout 2021 &

2022, have allowed for Hezemans to be approved to run the Road Courses in the NASCAR Cup Series, starting from Circuit of the Americas on March 27th.

Quote Loris Hezemans

‘‘ The idea that I will be making my NASCAR Cup series debut still feels surreal, from watching many of the great Cup drivers on TV to now being able to compete in a Cup series race with them is a very humbling experience and something I am very grateful for. My main focus for the weekend will be to work as closely as possible with the team on our long run set up for the race, further its about applying my road course experience as best as possible whilst making sure that even the smallest mistakes are kept to a minimum. From the Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval in 2021 I was able to put in competitive lap times, now the big focus will be on putting everything together & trying to maximise our result’’.

Hezemans will be competing in all the 6 road courses on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series calender, whilst adding ovals as his approval goes up.

Team Hezeberg made team made their debut into the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 at the Daytona 500 where with driver Jacques Villeneuve they qualified in on speed & ended the race in 21st place.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will take place on SUNDAY, MAR. 27 3:30 PM ET.

Loris Hezemans