Skittles "Lime is Back" Racing: Kyle Busch Circuit of Americas Advance

Are you looking forward to going back to COTA and continuing to see some of the excitement you saw last year? "They had a little bit of history there with Formula One, IndyCar and other racing series, but obviously the first time for NASCAR Cup Series cars there last year. There are a lot of flat turns on that circuit and a little bit of elevation change, which make for some interesting moments. We have a whole new car, now, so it will be an even bigger challenge. We'll have some simulator time, too, so hopefully we can be on top of things when we arrive there this weekend. We won the Xfinity race there last year and, in the Cup race, we were competitive and just got bit by trying to pit and we never went back racing with the rain coming down too hard. Looking forward to getting back to COTA with our Skittles "Lime is Back" Camry TRD and see how things play out. Cool scheme this weekend. Everyone has been asking about bringing Lime back after eight years and they've been able to do it, and we get a good-looking car out of it. Looking forward to it. Is road-course racing something that comes naturally to you, or is it something you had to work on? "It's definitely something you have to work on. With rule changes and tire changes and now a new car, it's something you work on every year. There's always change that you have to work on to be competitive. When I was a kid back in Las Vegas in Legends cars, that's where I was able to learn about shifting and turning left and turning right. I had the natural instincts for it and won a couple of championships in the winter series we had out there. We actually went out to Sonoma back then and ran the national championship races two years in a row and finished third both times, so I had a little bit of experience on road courses as I came up through the ranks." You are running both the Cup Series and Truck Series races this weekend. Are doubleheaders fun for you? "I feel like preparing for a doubleheader is pretty easy. I've always been used to running in two or three races in a weekend, running the Truck, Xfinity, Cup, whatever it may be. I like that, so I think it gives us an opportunity to get out there and get our feet wet in the Truck Series, and get a feel for the tire and the new car and really think about what you can learn. I'm a bit of a perfectionist, so it will be nice to have some extra track time to work on my car and get some experience and also have just a little bit more knowledge of what it's like beyond what we do in our SIM and other ways we prepare for races and the limited practice time we will have."