Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

The 375 miles from the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas to Daniel Suárez's childhood home in Monterrey, Mexico is as close as the 30-year-old will get to enjoying a home NASCAR Cup Series race in 2022.

While the only foreign-born NASCAR champion is popular on the West Coast, COTA will be near his fan base.

That's why Sunday's 68-lap race on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile COTA road course is important to the Trackhouse Racing driver.