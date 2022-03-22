Tuesday, Mar 22

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Mar 21 52
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

The 375 miles from the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas to Daniel Suárez's childhood home in Monterrey, Mexico is as close as the 30-year-old will get to enjoying a home NASCAR Cup Series race in 2022.

While the only foreign-born NASCAR champion is popular on the West Coast, COTA will be near his fan base.

That's why Sunday's 68-lap race on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile COTA road course is important to the Trackhouse Racing driver.

Sunday will mark the second COTA start in a Cup Series car for Suárez, who suffered transmission trouble early in last year's race and finished 33rd.

He arrives at COTA after finishing fourth at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Sunday marked the first time Suárez led laps (13) in 2022, earned stage points (13) and joined Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who finished second, in placing both team cars in the top four.

Sunday marked the fourth consecutive week a Trackhouse Chevrolet has battled for victory in the final laps.

Suárez, who is now 13th in points, would love nothing better than giving the second-year team its first victory on Sunday - close to his home.

Fox will televise Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET
 

Watch Daniel Suárez talk with the media after the Atlanta race
video
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro

What are your thoughts on Atlanta a few days later?

"I am very happy for everyone at Trackhouse Racing. It's not just everyone you see at the track, it's the people back at the shop. We are building very fast race cars and that starts back at the race shop.

We are just in a good place. We have amazing partners and amazing people. We have to enjoy this, keep the momentum going and keep moving forward.

I truly believe there are even better days coming ahead for us. The trophies are going to start showing up."

What are your thoughts on COTA on Sunday?

"We are going to win the race and then have a heck of a party. I love road courses. It's what I grew up doing in carting. I can't wait for Sunday."

Trackhouse PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« No. 10 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil Delvac 1 Ford Racing: Aric Almirola COTA Advance
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.