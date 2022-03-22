Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

Sunday will mark the second COTA start in a Cup Series car for Suárez, who suffered transmission trouble early in last year's race and finished 33rd.
He arrives at COTA after finishing fourth at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Sunday marked the first time Suárez led laps (13) in 2022, earned stage points (13) and joined Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who finished second, in placing both team cars in the top four.
Sunday marked the fourth consecutive week a Trackhouse Chevrolet has battled for victory in the final laps.
Suárez, who is now 13th in points, would love nothing better than giving the second-year team its first victory on Sunday - close to his home.
Fox will televise Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET