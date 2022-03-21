Bennett Family of Companies to Enhance Relationship with Richard Childress Racing in 2022

Building upon a successful start to the 2022 NASCAR season, Bennett Family of Companies is enhancing their relationship with Richard Childress Racing by extending their partnership into the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet. Dillon will race the No. 3 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Circuit of the Americas, which airs live on Sunday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

In addition, Bennett will have associate placement on the No. 3 Chevrolet for select NASCAR Cup Series races this season, further enhancing an already strong branding program that Bennett has been able to achieve through their relationship with Austin Hill and RCR’s No. 21 team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

"Richard Childress Racing has been a world-class partner,” said Lynette Mathis, Vice President of the Bennett Family of Companies. “They have provided opportunities within motorsports to leverage customer relationships, develop new business opportunities and provide an avenue for recruitment among the sports’ passionate and dedicated fan base. We look forward to building on those successes this season by extending our relationship into the NASCAR Cup Series with Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team while continuing to activate around the successful program we have developed around Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

Headquartered in McDonough, Georgia, Bennett Family of Companies provides innovative logistics and transportation for companies across America. They offer a suite of trucking and specialized logistics services, from flatbed and step deck trucking, driveway, manufactured housing transport and RV delivery to 3PL/4PL logistics, customs brokerage and warehousing.

“I’ve been able to learn a lot about the transportation industry and the Bennett Family of Companies during their relatively short involvement with RCR this season and I am so impressed with not only their business model, but their core values and objectives,” said Dillon, the 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion. “I’m looking forward to representing Bennett on the track this season and helping make their first year in motorsports a successful one.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com .