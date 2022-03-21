Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m proud of our entire FOCUSfactor team. Our Chevrolet Camaro started off on the loose side, but towards the end of the run, it felt pretty neutral. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) had the car handling a lot better than the rest of the guys we were racing around, but the cars were very aero dependent. Once we were involved in that accident, I couldn’t tell where our speed was because there wasn’t anyone behind me. It was definitely tough to pass, but we all were in the same boat. Just happened to be in the wrong lane at the end which shuffled us back outside the top-10. We will take a 14th-place finish and shift our focus to COTA.”