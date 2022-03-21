Tuesday, Mar 22

Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Mar 21 71
Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 18th

FINISH: 36th

POINTS: 25th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I don’t know what happened there. We were taking it easy. We had a penalty on pit road, so we had to restart last. I was just kind of chilling. I was trying to slow down with the wreck and the No. 14 (Chase Briscoe), I don’t know what he was looking at or doing. He just ran right through me and ended our day. I knew we had a good enough No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Camaro ZL1 to hopefully get up front with good track position and good pit stops. Just hate that it ended our day early. It was really hard to pass and you needed help (to pass). Even if you were handling better, if somebody could just stay in the middle lane, you could hardly get around them unless you had a massive run and they messed up. Track position matters. Hopefully we would have been up front, but it wasn’t our day.” 
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 23rd

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 19th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m proud of our entire FOCUSfactor team. Our Chevrolet Camaro started off on the loose side, but towards the end of the run, it felt pretty neutral. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) had the car handling a lot better than the rest of the guys we were racing around, but the cars were very aero dependent. Once we were involved in that accident, I couldn’t tell where our speed was because there wasn’t anyone behind me. It was definitely tough to pass, but we all were in the same boat. Just happened to be in the wrong lane at the end which shuffled us back outside the top-10. We will take a 14th-place finish and shift our focus to COTA.” 

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

