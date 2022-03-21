Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I don’t know what happened there. We were taking it easy. We had a penalty on pit road, so we had to restart last. I was just kind of chilling. I was trying to slow down with the wreck and the No. 14 (Chase Briscoe), I don’t know what he was looking at or doing. He just ran right through me and ended our day. I knew we had a good enough No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Camaro ZL1 to hopefully get up front with good track position and good pit stops. Just hate that it ended our day early. It was really hard to pass and you needed help (to pass). Even if you were handling better, if somebody could just stay in the middle lane, you could hardly get around them unless you had a massive run and they messed up. Track position matters. Hopefully we would have been up front, but it wasn’t our day.”