Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Start: 7th Stage 1 Finish: 16th Stage 2 Finish: 1st Finish: 3rd Quote: "The Action Industries Chevy was really good. We went into this race more focused on the handling of the car, and for the most part, it handled really well. I feel like we just needed a few laps to get the momentum going. Overall, I'm really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. To run in the top five at a place like this, with a new surface, is exciting. It was a solid points day, and we were able to win a stage. I can't thank Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric) enough – we work so well together, and that’s what makes this team more of a family. I'm thankful to have such great partners with Action Industries, Nutrien Ag Solutions, and everyone else that’s a part of this race team. We're getting there."