Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 22nd
Stage 1 Finish: 20th
Stage 2 Finish: 14th
Finish: 11th
Quote:
“Obviously, Chris (Buescher) and I were going for the same real estate there at the end, so neither of us were really to blame. I did not want to be forced down below the red and white line. I have been bitten by that rule in the past, so I obviously did not want to go below it, and I was not going to check up either. We had a really strong No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 all day, but we were just unlucky at the end.”
Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevyliners.com Camaro ZL1
Start: 30th
Stage 1 Finish: 37th
Stage 2 Finish: 37th
Finish: 37th
Quote:
“I just got loose there through (turns) one and two. It was still early in the race, so I wasn’t pushing it. I was just trying to bide my time and stay patient. It’s such a long race. It’s unfortunate. I hate it for the ChevyLiners.com team and everyone at Kaulig Racing. They’ve been putting in so many hours this year. My goal was to complete all the laps and finish the race. The No. 16 Camaro ZL1 was fast, it was just a mistake.”
Nalley Cars 250
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 7th
Stage 1 Finish: 16th
Stage 2 Finish: 1st
Finish: 3rd
Quote:
"The Action Industries Chevy was really good. We went into this race more focused on the handling of the car, and for the most part, it handled really well. I feel like we just needed a few laps to get the momentum going. Overall, I'm really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. To run in the top five at a place like this, with a new surface, is exciting. It was a solid points day, and we were able to win a stage. I can't thank Landon (Cassill) and Daniel (Hemric) enough – we work so well together, and that’s what makes this team more of a family. I'm thankful to have such great partners with Action Industries, Nutrien Ag Solutions, and everyone else that’s a part of this race team. We're getting there."
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Digital Chevrolet
Start: 10th
Stage 1 Finish: 18th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finish: 5th
Quote:
“We had a really good handling No. 10 Voyager Chevy in every scenario we were in during the race. To actually be racing up front the whole race is really special and a lot of fun. It was a different type of racing, similar to a superspeedway, and the leadership at Kaulig Racing knows how to win at these type of tracks. It takes teamwork and for all the drivers to buy into it. We’re four races into the season and we keep clicking off these top 10’s and top fives. I'm happy with the direction we are headed in."
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 8th
Stage 1 Finish: 19th
Stage 2 Finish: 2nd
Finish: 35th
Quote:
“It was a frustrating day. I made a few mistakes throughout the day, but everyone at Kaulig Racing rebounded really well. Once we were able to drive back up through the pack, I got hooked into the fence, which ended our day. It’s one of those ‘Woulda, coulda, shoulda’ situations, but we will move on and keep getting better. Our cars have been really fast, so I’m looking forward to COTA next week.”
RCR PR