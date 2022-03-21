RCR NCS Post Race Report: Atlanta

“We had a really fast Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today, so it’s a real shame we didn’t get to finish the race. Handling-wise and speed-wise, we had a great car. At the end of Stage 1, William Byron and I had a good run through Turns 1 and 2. I got to the lead and he pushed me down the backstretch. I knew the Toyotas were going to go opposite of us, so I felt like having the No. 24 car block bottom and me go to the top would keep the Chevys up front. The No. 18 car decided to stick with me. I know he probably thought he was doing us a favor, but you can’t push on the left rear on exit off Turn 4 going as fast as we’re going. He just turned me and it took us both out of the race. It was the end of Stage 1. We were going to get a run down the front stretch right there, so I don’t know why he’s pushing dead center, at the three-quarter mark. It’s part of it I guess. It was fun racing there for a while with a really fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy. My feelings are hurt. It’s been two weeks in a row we’ve been taken out of the race.”

-Austin Dillon