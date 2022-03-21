Ross Chastain - Pit Road Interview

Q. Quite an eventful day for Ross Chastain. Losing some laps, get the laps back in position at the end of this race. Ended up third.

ROSS CHASTAIN: Maybe second. Yeah, what a day. That's a fight in Trackhouse. This Gen 7 car to take a lick like that, blow a tire out of nowhere and leading, just cruising, blow a right rear, slam the wall. Thought our day was over. Our guys went underneath the car, got the toe closer, and we got the balance back where I could drive it.

And just the Chevy was fast. It was so fast. I mean, we were fighting with Will there at the beginning. It's so cool to race with, again, buddies. I'm getting to race with my -- I only have a few, but the last few weeks I've been able to race with my buddies. Can't thank everyone at Trackhouse, the Moose, everybody that's been on this car, and Justin Marks and his family for what they do for me, and Daniel Suárez, what a teammate to push me there at the end.

Q. Good job, Ross.

NASCAR PR