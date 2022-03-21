William Byron - Frontstretch Interview

Q. William Byron brings it home for his third career win. You just got out of the car and said "that was fun." You got a super speedway car, an intermediate setup. What was this day like in the end?

WILLIAM BYRON: It was so different. Honestly, the last few laps there and trying to manage the gap to Bubba and trying to not get too far out front. You know, my spotter Brandon, his first win, so congrats to him.

Thanks to this whole team. They've done a great job this year. Lots of changes with the Next Gen car. The Chevrolet was awesome there. Worked hard overnight. Had a pretty rough practice and worked hard on it and got it handling well, like I told you. It was kind of an intermediate style with a little bit of speedway into it, so a lot of fun. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, and super exciting.

Q. How about this crowd? Packed stands here to see an Atlanta race like we've never seen before, William.

WILLIAM BYRON: So cool. These fans saw one heck of a race. It was certainly long from my seat. Lots of mentally taxing. Just thanks to all the fans for coming out. It's been an awesome weekend. I got a win in the late model too last night, so been a lot of fun.

NASCAR PR