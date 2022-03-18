Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Clean and Sharp: Alsco Uniforms will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This marks a reunion as Dillon has represented the Alsco Uniforms brand in past Xfinity Series events. Alsco Uniforms now provides Petty GMS with clean uniforms, floor mats, first aid kits, and restroom supplies each week, ensuring the shop is safe and clean.

- Meet Dillon: On Sunday, March 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Dillon will visit the Midway Stage in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone to answer questions and interact with fans before the green flag.

- About Alsco: Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

- From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts coming into Atlanta Motor Speedway?

"I'm very excited to get to Atlanta. This year has been quite a whirlwind for all of the racetracks, but Atlanta is one that most drivers, including myself, have had circled. It's going to be a unique experience. We have no baseline of what it is going to be like - racing a superspeedway type race at a mile-and-a-half. No one has really ever done that before, but as a driver, you do all the prep you can and learn on the fly quite a bit. These new opportunities lead to opportunities to be successful, so it's going to be a lot of fun. We all enjoyed the old Atlanta surface, but we all knew it was time to do something new."