Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.3 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (three starts)

He has led 39 laps, 37 of which came during his victory in 2020

Allmendinger is one of three drivers in the NXS series with a top-10 finish in all three races in 2022 AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway: “There are a lot of unknowns this week as far as what this track will race like. We know if it races more like a super speedway, our cars are really fast at those tracks. Overall, I think it's one of those things where we just don't know what to expect. We will have to wait to get a feel for it during practice. I think track position will be critical, so we have to stay up front all day. I’m definitely going into it with an open mind.”