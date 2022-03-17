Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
- Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.3 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (three starts)
- He has led 39 laps, 37 of which came during his victory in 2020
- Allmendinger is one of three drivers in the NXS series with a top-10 finish in all three races in 2022
AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway:
“There are a lot of unknowns this week as far as what this track will race like. We know if it races more like a super speedway, our cars are really fast at those tracks. Overall, I think it's one of those things where we just don't know what to expect. We will have to wait to get a feel for it during practice. I think track position will be critical, so we have to stay up front all day. I’m definitely going into it with an open mind.”