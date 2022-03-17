No. 31 NCS -- Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a safety penalty issued on Feb. 23, 2022 to Trent Owens, Jacob Nelson and Marshall McFadden in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 10.5.2.6 Safety Penalties and Penalty Options.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the Panel are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

The Panelists for this hearing were:

Mr. Tom DeLoach

Mr. Dixon Johnston

Mr. Dale Pinilis

The Appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR