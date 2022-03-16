RFK Weekly Advance | Atlanta I

New-Look Atlanta

AMS underwent a massive overhaul in the offseason with a repaved surface. The track is now narrowed to just 40 feet in width, with the banking changing to 28 degrees, becoming the highest-baked intermediate track.

Buescher is one of three drivers (Kurt Busch, Ross Chastain) to have tested the new surface this offseason.

RFK at Atlanta

RFK has 269 total starts at AMS in the three major NASCAR touring series, totaling 13 wins, 59 top-fives, 111 top-10s and 9 poles, while leading 3,154 laps and turning over 103,000 miles. The team has 186 starts in NCS action with six wins and 72 top-10s with four poles.

AMS/RFK History

RFK competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting

involved in an early crash. Just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. RFK won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. The team’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. Altogether, in the two races at AMS in 2005, RFK posted six top-five finishes and two wins.

Spring Forward

All but one of RFK’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming

in 2005. Three of RFK’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

RFK Atlanta Wins

1991-2 Martin Cup

1994-2 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2002-2 Busch Cup

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

RFK PR