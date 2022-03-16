Fr8 Auctions to Make Season Debut with McDowell

This weekend features FR8Auctions returning to the No. 34 Ford Mustang with Michael McDowell for the first time in 2022. The loyal supporter to Front Row Motorsports, this track is Fr8Auctions hometown and McDowell wants nothing more that a great run on Sunday.



But, there are many unknowns going into this weekend's race. There is much optimism for McDowell and the team after showing speed in the opening weekends and a top-10 in the Daytona 500.



"The races the last few weeks, we've had speed, but we didn't get the finishes. It wasn't for a lack of preparation or effort, but we're still working to make our races perfect. We just need to keep doing what we're doing." says McDowell.



Entering into the unknown with the newly repaved and reconfigured track, it is unclear what will be seen when cars hit the track on Friday for first practice, but Michael is confident in his Fr8auctions.com team and their hard work.



"We have had good runs at Atlanta in the past, but it's interesting what will happen this weekend. It's hard to say what exactly that will be, especially not having been or driven the new surface. We're all working hard and our engineers have been running models to see what may be best.



"I really want to have a great weekend for Fr8Auctions. Marcus (Barela, owner, Fr8 Auctions) has been so loyal to FRM and our teams. It's been a great partnership and we want to have a great race at his home track.



Michael McDowell and his FR8auctions, #BraveLikeWyatt Ford Mustang will race at Atlanta this Sunday, March 20th, at 3pm ET on FOX.



FRM PR