FedEx Racing Express Facts – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Express Notes

Phoenix Recap: After starting second in last weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway, Hamlin held the runner-up position until the FedEx team’s first pit stop. NASCAR penalized the No. 11 driver for being too fast on pit road and sent him to the rear of the field for the ensuing restart. Hamlin spent the remainder of the race trying to claw his way back through the field and ultimately ended the day with a 13th-place finish.

Atlanta Stats: Hamlin owns one NASCAR Cup Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway after visiting victory lane at the track back in 2012. Over the past five trips to the 1.54-mile quad-oval, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has recorded three top-five finishes, including a fourth-place result last March.

Track Time: Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team spent Tuesday participating in a Goodyear tire test at Darlington Raceway to prepare for the track’s upcoming race weekend in May.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Races: 23

Wins: 1

Poles: 1

Top-5: 6

Top-10: 9

Laps Led: 420

Avg. Start: 10.9

Avg. Finish: 16.6

Hamlin Conversation – Atlanta

Do you have any idea of how Atlanta is going to race since the repave and reprofile?

“I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know if we are going to be drafting. I don’t think we are going to be tight pack racing. It’s not going to be Daytona or Talladega but are we going to be grouped together, so how are you going to build your car? All of those things are going to be question marks, so I have no clue what I’m getting into.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Atlanta Motor Speedway : For this Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the FedEx Ground Gulf Coast district will be recognized on the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD. This recognition is because of the district’s focus on developing their employees that has resulted in stellar retention rates.

