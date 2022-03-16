Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Advance

Along with laying down a new surface, the track banking has been increased to 28 degrees. That makes Atlanta the highest banked intermediate track. The track has also been narrowed. The old racing surface was 55′ wide while the new one is just 40′ wide.

Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc aims to create pack racing, on an intermediate oval.

Suárez knows one thing, he's going to rely on his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain for advice before the Cup cars begin their hour of practice. Chastain was one of a handful of drivers to test on the new surface on Jan. 7.

Suárez arrives at Atlanta after finishing ninth at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Chastain's second-place finish marked the third consecutive race a Trackhouse Racing driver has battled for the lead in the closing laps. Sunday also marked the first time Trackhouse cars each finished in the top-10.

Fox will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. ET