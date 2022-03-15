Celsius Sponsors Live Fast Motorsports for Atlanta Race

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and CELSIUS announced on Feb. 16, 2022, their second-year partnership for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racing season. Today the two companies announced that CELSIUS will be the primary sponsor for LFM at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sun. Mar. 20, for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race.

Celsius is a better-for-you alternative to traditional energy drinks with clinically proven function which provides essential energy. Celsius is a global top-selling lifestyle fitness drink featuring zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. Consumed by athletes all over the world, CELSIUS contains seven essential vitamins providing a sustained energy source for everyone’s fitness goal.

“We are honored to partner with Live Fast Motorsports,” said John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings. " The Celsius brand was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives, we are proud to help raise the energy level of the entire Live Fast Motorsports team"

LFM and Celsius are excited to release the new co-branded paint scheme featuring Celsius’ popular sparkling orange flavor beverage on the lower rear quarter panel. This new electrifying design has both teams hyped up for the competitive Atlanta race.

“Our Live Fast Motorsport’s team couldn’t be more enthused about this second-year partnership and Celsius themed paint scheme for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.” said co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “On hot long race weekends, Celsius always provides the refreshing taste and stable energy that our team needs to stay hydrated and succeed on the track. That’s why our team’s cooler is always stacked with various flavors on race weekends. It’s the perfect pick-me up and even friendly to my low-carb lifestyle.”

“There’s not a time you’ll see me walking around the track on race day without a Celsius,” said co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. “Many energy drinks are high in sugar or often give the shakes, but Celsius helps keeps me energized and focused during both my workouts and races.”

LFM and Celsius are excited to hit the track at Atlanta Motor Speedway and promote a high energy sustainable lifestyle to our fans through the race. Tune-in on Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 at 3 PM EST to watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on FOX.

For more information about Celsius, please visit http://www. celsiusholdingsinc.com

Live Fast Racing PR