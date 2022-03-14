2022 FRM Las Vegas Race Report

GILLILAND CONTINUES PHOENIX RACEWAY SUCCESS

Todd is no stranger to success at the Arizona track. With multiple top ten finishes between multiple NASCAR sanctioned series, including one win, he went into this weekend looking to bounce back and get his first top-20 finish after being close the last couple weeks. Going into Sunday’s race, it was going to be a tall order, but one the team was very capable of achieving.

Starting in the 33rd position, the team spent most of the first stage working on the car to get the handling to Todd’s liking, as well as learn the new car and track combination. As the race progressed, passing on the track and in the pits saw Todd sitting on the fringe of the top-20, and set up to where with the speed he was gaining, a good finish was well within reach. Utilizing a series of cautions, the car was able to be worked on to cure a loose condition and work to help to preserve the right rear tire. Through a long green flag run toward the end, he was able to work his way into the top-20, and hold station through the end to finish in the 19th position.

GILLILAND ON PPHOENIX