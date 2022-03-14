Sunday, Mar 13

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Mar 13
TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:
POS.   DRIVER
2nd     ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 K1 SPEED CAMARO ZL1
3rd     TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1
9th      DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1
 
TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:
POS.  DRIVER
1st      Chase Briscoe (Ford)
2nd   Ross Chastain (Chevrolet)
3rd     Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)
4th      Ryan Blaney (Ford)
5th      Kurt Busch (Toyota)
 
The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 20, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
 
TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:                                                                                
ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. K1 SPEED CAMARO ZL1– Finished 2nd
EXCITING. FAST. HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP YOUR DAY?
 
TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1– Finished 3rd
TYLER, A GOOD RACE CAR ALL WEEKEND LONG, ALL DAY LONG. JUST A LITTLE BIT SHORT AT THE END.
I thought we got a good launch considering all things going right there into one. I know about how deep I could drive it in turn one all day. I thought I got pretty good heat in the tires. I still overstepped it. I couldn't have drove it any deeper than I did. I still thought I was going to get him in the fence. Chase was able to drive it off in there, clear, high, take the lead. It was a lot of fun. Great to claw back from the hiccup we had earlier in the race. Everyone on this No. 8 Guaranteed Rate team did a really good job all day. One little miscue that took us from second to 12th. My pit crew did an amazing job, had a good restart at the end to put ourselves in position. It was a fun day. Nice way to recover from a mistake that late in the race, be battling for the win. Great day. We'll see what else we can learn from this and see what lies ahead.”
 
DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1– Finished 9th
 
JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1– Finished 17th
 
AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1– Finished 20th
 
AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1 Finished 21st
“This No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team continues to work so hard. We had a top-five run going today so I hate that our day ended the way it did. During the race, we fought a tight-handling condition that caused our tires to chatter and made us snappy loose on exit to the corner in Turn 2. Solid adjustments all day had us running in the top-five by the time we got to Stage 3. We were as fast as anyone in clean air. Our pit crew fired off great stops all day. On the last restart we were running sixth when the field went three-wide and someone tagged our right-rear. We got collected and it ended our day. Not the way we wanted to end the race after having such a strong run. It’s unfortunate to get tangled in someone else’s mess, but we’ll regroup and head to Atlanta Motor Speedway with even more fire underneath us.”
 
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1– Sidelined due to mechanical failure; Finished 34th
ANYTHING THAT YOU DID TO LEAD TO THAT THAT YOU KNOW OF?
“I don’t know. I felt it four or five laps before it, well it was just getting worse. Hate that. Our Valvoline Chevy was pretty good, I thought that we were a fourth or fifth place car. Just was just hoping to be a little better than that. I know they’ll address the issue that seems like we have had the last couple of weeks with some of the engines. We’ll come back strong and reliable. The good thing is we have fast cars, fast engines and great drivers driving these Chevys, so we’ll get some more wins here.”
 
Chevrolet PR
Speedway Digest Staff

