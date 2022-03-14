Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet Start: 15th Stage 1 Finish: 11th Stage 2 Finish: 8th Finish: 8th Quote: “You don’t necessarily go to the racetrack to finish eighth, but in all reality, we made the most out of the day. We were seventh, eighth, and ninth-place cars, and that’s where we ran. As an organization, we tried some stuff to try and learn for the fall race here at Phoenix. Obviously, you want to still come to the track every week to win that day. We did not do that, but we did learn a ton, so that’s a positive. We just need to be diligent with our data and notebooks to be better the next time we are here hopefully racing for a championship.”