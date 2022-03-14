Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
Start: 29th
Stage 1 Finish: 27th
Stage 2 Finish: 24th
Finish: 20th
Quote:
“We fought some more handling issues today – I lacked rear grip and stability. We made a few major swings on pit road, but just couldn’t quite get the No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 feeling the way I wanted it to with the speed we needed. It was frustrating for sure, but we learned all we could from the issues we experienced. This is a track we have been spending a lot of time putting our focus on, so hopefully the gains we made today carry over to the next time we come here in the fall.”
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 28th
Stage 1 Finish: 28th
Stage 2 Finish: 23rd
Finish: 17th
Quote:
“Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 started off building tight but were able to make some positive gains during our first pit stop. Track position here is crucial. I think we had a solid run overall and learned some things we can really build on for our short track program.”
United Rentals 200
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 17th
Stage 1 Finish: 8th
Stage 2 Finish: 7th
Finish: 7th
Quote:
“We fought the handling of our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy all weekend in practice, qualifying and the race. We made some gains on it, but it just wasn’t enough to compete in the top five. Fortunately, we worked on a few things and think we’ve made some gains for the fall race.”
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 15th
Stage 1 Finish: 11th
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finish: 8th
Quote:
“You don’t necessarily go to the racetrack to finish eighth, but in all reality, we made the most out of the day. We were seventh, eighth, and ninth-place cars, and that’s where we ran. As an organization, we tried some stuff to try and learn for the fall race here at Phoenix. Obviously, you want to still come to the track every week to win that day. We did not do that, but we did learn a ton, so that’s a positive. We just need to be diligent with our data and notebooks to be better the next time we are here hopefully racing for a championship.”
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Digital Chevrolet
Start: 22nd
Stage 1 Finish: 7th
Stage 2 Finish: 9th
Finish: 9th
Quote:
"It was a pretty solid day for me. I felt like our car was between a sixth and ninth-place car and we ended up ninth. I feel like we really could have probably finished sixth or seventh, but I wasn’t fast enough on pit road. I struggled with my pit road speed and my timing lights. I was faster than the cars ahead of me for position, but unfortunately I just gave up too much time on pit road to them."
Kaulig Racing PR