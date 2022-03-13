Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Wins Phoenix

CHASE BRISCOE CAPTURES HIS FIRST CAREER CUP SERIES WIN

Chase Briscoe drove his No. 14 Ford Mustang to victory today at Phoenix for his first Cup Series win.

This marks the 31st win for Stewart-Haas Racing since joining Ford.

Today’s win is Ford’s 713th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

Briscoe is the 88th different driver to win a Cup race with Ford, and the first new winner since Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 (2022).

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

1st - Chase Briscoe

4th - Ryan Blaney

6th - Kevin Harvick

8th - Joey Logano

10th - Chris Buescher

12th - Aric Almirola

16th - Cole Custer

19th - Todd Gilliland

23rd - Brad Keselowski

24th - Austin Cindric

27th - Michael McDowell

29th - Harrison Burton

31st - Cody Ware

32nd - Garrett Smithley

33rd BJ McLeod







CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang -- FINISHED 1st - VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

“That's unbelievable. I was crying the whole last lap. I mean, this is definitely a team win. I got to thank everyone that has gotten me to this point. Seven years ago, I was sleeping on couching, ready to give up. They gave me an opportunity and it's led to this.I am so blessed to be driving at the organization, the team, the car that was my hero growing up. To get this 14 back in Victory Lane, to do it with Mahindra Tractors, their first year in the sport, everybody that's believed in me. It's unbelievable.”

YOU HAVE DREAMED FOR YEARS OF DRIVING IN YOUR IDOL TONY STEWART'S RACE CAR. YOU LOOKED A LOT LIKE TONY STEWART OUT THERE TODAY. “Yeah, those restarts, I mean, we were sliding, everything else. I hope the race fans enjoyed the race. It was unbelievable from my point. Thank you, guys, for coming out. We missed you the last two years with COVID and everything else. So thankful to have guys back. Without you guys, we don't have a sport, don't get to race, do what we do for a living. I wish my wife and baby were here. Definitely special and one that's going to be remembered forever.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Maytag Ford Mustang -- FINISHED 4th

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED TODAY? “It is hard to tell. I lost the lead there on pit road and just could never get back. I don't know. I just didn’t have quite the speed and was kind of too tight. I could drive up through the field and make good spots and nobody could really do that. You would just get really tight behind people. Not a bad day. A good recovery from last week. We had a fast car, just a shame we couldn’t contend more for the win. It is cool to see Briscoe get his first win and we will go on to next week.”

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang -- FINISHED 6th

“It was a good day for us. Restarts weren’t 100% our strong point. We had a bit of a brake shake issue that kept pulling the car to the right under braking so I couldn’t get into corners like I wanted to. Still a good day and the car ran good. I just couldn’t really connect all the corners altogether through the day. Putting a SHR car in victory lane and running inside the top-five all day for us is always a good day.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, IT SAVVY Ford Mustang -- FINISHED 10th

“That was a really solid day. Phoenix is self-admittedly not been my best track, probably one of my worst. To have a day where we come out of here with a top-10 is a small win. I want to be better but definitely a strong Phoenix for us. I am proud of everyone in this group. It was a tough weekend again with just a 150minute practice and not uch time to work on it but we were able to dial it in and be competitive in the race. I think we learned some good stuff for our short-track program and we have a lot of those coming up shortly.”

