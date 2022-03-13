Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Frontstretch interview

Q. Chase, you had to hold off a couple late-race charges, caution flags, pit stop at the end. You are the 200th winner in the Cup Series.

CHASE BRISCOE: That's unbelievable. I was crying the whole last lap. I mean, this is definitely a team win. I got to thank everyone that has gotten me to this point. Seven years ago, I was sleeping on couching, ready to give up. They gave me an opportunity and it's led to this.

So blessed to be driving at the organization, the team, the car that was my hero growing up. To get this 14 back in Victory Lane, to do it with Mahindra Tractors, their first year in the sport, everybody that's believed in me. It's unbelievable.

Q. You have dreamed for years of driving in your idol Tony Stewart's race car. You looked a lot like Tony Stewart out there today.

CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, those restarts, I mean, we were sliding, everything else. I hope the race fans enjoyed the race. It was unbelievable from my point.

Thank you, guys, for coming out. We missed you the last two years with COVID and everything else. So thankful to have guys back. Without you guys, we don't have a sport, don't get to race, do what we do for a living.

I wish my wife and baby was here. Definitely special and one that's going to be remembered forever.

