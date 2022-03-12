RWR, Smithley Gain Support from Thomson Equipment Co. at Phoenix Raceway

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that Thomson Equipment Co. will be an associate sponsor on the No. 15 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang driven by Garrett Smithley at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ on Sunday, March 13, 2022.



Thomson Equipment Co. is a full-service heavy equipment dealer based in Portland, OR. They have been serving the industry for more than 35 years and sell and trade quality new and used heavy construction equipment, attachments, and parts. They specialize in Dozer Winches and used earthmoving equipment all around the world. For more information about Thomson Equipment Co., visit www.thomsonequipment.com and for more information about Dozer Winches visit www.dozerwinchparts.com.



“I have been a lifelong fan of motorsports and had the pleasure of meeting Garrett (Smithley) through my relationship with Jeff Miller of Trophy Tractor a few years ago,“ said Jack Thomson, owner of Thomson Equipment. “I was impressed by Garrett’s work ethic and passion for racing. I was looking for the right moment to partner with him and Rick Ware Racing when this opportunity at Phoenix popped up. I’m so excited to be a part of the NASCAR Cup Series and support the Rick Ware Racing No. 15 team this weekend!”



“We’re honored to welcome Thomson Equipment Co. to not only Rick Ware Racing but the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway,” said team owner, Rick Ware. “We’ve had a very solid start to the season with both our teams and look forward to building on that this weekend with Thomson Equipment Co., on board. It’s always awesome to have a new partner join but the excitement that Thomson brings to our program makes it even that more special.”



“I met Jack a few years ago and knew immediately that I wanted to represent him and his company,” said Garrett Smithley. “They have a great group that is working hard each and every day to deliver the best service to their customers and I’m proud to have them ride along with us this weekend. We’ve had a really nice start to the season and look forward to continuing to build this Rick Ware Racing No. 15 Ford Performance team.



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday, March 13th at 3:30 p.m. ET live on FOX. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

RWR PR