Petty GMS Event Preview: Phoenix Raceway

- Back in Black Rifle: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway. The BRCC colors have raced twice previously this season, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Daytona International Speedway. Dillon recorded an 11th-place result in the Daytona 500.

- Meet Dillon: Dillon will visit the Chevrolet Display in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone on Sunday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m. MT. The driver will answer fan questions and sign autographs for fans in attendance.

- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com , follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/ presscheck-signup.

- From the Drivers Seat: You have finished inside the top-20 in the first three races of the year. What does that mean for your team?

"Last weekend in Las Vegas was a wild day. We didn't start off on the right foot with a tough qualifying effort, but our Petty GMS team kept pushing throughout the weekend to grab another top-20 finish. We keep improving our finishing result from our qualifying position each race, which is a positive sign. To start the season with three top-20s is a solid start for a brand new team. We are growing and learning, but still have a lot to do to get better at mile and a half tracks. I'm excited for what is coming up on the schedule with short tracks and road courses, so I believe our team is capable of keeping this streak going. I'm very proud of our execution and making the most out of every race so far this season."