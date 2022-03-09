David Ragan Back Behind the Wheel at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Select Blinds and FIREBULL

David Ragan will be back behind the wheel of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Sunday, March 20th.



“Atlanta Motor Speedway is a special track to me and my family,” commented David Ragan. “I wanted to come back and see a lot of my fans and friends, and also be a part of the inaugural race on the 28 degree banking. The track looks great and I can’t want to hit the track with our Select Blinds Ford Mustang.”



Returning as primary sponsor of the No. 15 Ford Mustang is Select Blinds, as well as Envision USA as an associate. Both were on Ragan’s DAYTONA 500 car in the NASCAR Cup Series season opener.



In addition, FIREBULL, a Peachtree City, Georgia based company, has signed as an associate sponsor on Ragan’s entry. FIREBULL is a F3 Flourine Free foam that is the most complete and user friendly firefighting agent in the world.



Ron Thames, President and CEO of Enforcer One, LLC said, “I am so proud for David Ragan to drive with the FIREBULL logo at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20th, not only as Shriner and a Brother, but because he champions my mission of life-saving, rapid fire suppression through Enforcer and FIREBULL Fluorine Free firefighting products.”



The Quik Trip 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set for March 20, 2022. The 500-Mile race will air on NASCAR on FOX at 3:00pm ET. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

RWR PR