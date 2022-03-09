Live Fast Motorsports Partners with Premiere Business Investments, LLC. for the Ruoff 500

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and PBIAZ.com announced today that primary sponsor, Premiere Business Investments, LLC. and associate sponsors, Brand South Africa and Haselwood Auto Group, will sponsor NASCAR’s Cup Series team driver, No. 78, B.J. McLeod in the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Since 1999, Premiere Business Investments, LLC has been representing buyers and sellers throughout the Scottsdale area. Their team specializes in single family, patio homes and condos in Gilbert, Chandler and Tempe. The company was established by Mark Lepire and has been raising the bar for what it means to provide first-rate service to clients for 23 years.

“Premier Business Investments is excited to team up with Live Fast as we feel strongly about TEAMWORK and find that Live Fast shares this value with Premier Business Investments,” said Mark Lepire, President of Premier Business Investments, LLC. “Best of luck to the entire #78 Team. Our entire family at Premier Business Investments will be watching and cheering you all on.”

Live Fast Motorsports stands by Premiere Business Investments, LLC’s five-star level-of service. NASCAR fans expect a five-star experience race on Sundays, just as buyers & sellers deserve a top-notch level of service when resolving their real estate needs.

“Live Fast Motorsports is very excited about this year’s partnership with Premiere Business Investments for the Phoenix race,” said CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, Jessica McLeod. “Many people don’t know that in addition to running a NASCAR Cup team, I’m also a licensed realtor in North Carolina and Florida. When buying or selling a home, clients seek a knowledgeable, personable, and professional realtor. Agents at Premiere Business Investments, LLC hold these qualities and more. I would recommend Premiere Business Investments to any of my friends, family, or fellow NASCAR fans who are looking in the Scottsdale area.”

Our team is also excited to partner with associate sponsor, Brand South Africa. The company was established in 2002 to help create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa. It develops proactive marketing and communication strategies for South Africa to promote economic competitiveness, drive trade, investment, develop pride, patriotism, and active citizenship among South Africans.

“NASCAR is one of the leading sports in North America in terms of popularity,” says Mudunwazi Baloyi, Brand South Africa’s Country Head for North America. “The sport has live television audiences ranging from 2 – 9 million viewers per race and is home to multiple Fortune 100 & 500 companies. This makes it an ideal marketing platform from which we can promote South Africa, not only as an investment destination but as a country from which to source goods and services as well as for business tourism and leisure.”

“This partnership is one of the drivers behind our work to deliver on our global mandate to strengthen Nation Brand advocacy amongst friends of South Africa and South Africans living abroad,” says Baloyi. “Our diaspora communities play an important role in Nation Brand Reputation management and advocacy efforts internationally. Collaborating in sporting circuits opens up important dialogue and engagement between South Africans all around the world. South Africans are well known all over the world for their drive to perform at their best in their fields.”

Brand South Africa looks forward to seeing Live Fast Motorsports compete this season. Baloyi says, “Partnerships such as this, have an important part to play in keeping hope alive for people across the world and especially, to inspire our people at home. We support and celebrate our fellow South Africans who are true to their roots no matter on which track they compete or how tight the corners are that they face, as they push their performance boundaries.”

Live Fast Motorsports, Premiere Business Investments, Brand South Africa, and Haselwood Auto Group are eager to hit the track at this weekend’s race and hope to better serve their fans and clients through it.

Tune-in to the Ruoff Mortgage 500 race on March 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST on FOX to watch the race.

For more information about Premiere Business Investments, LLC, please visit PBIAZ.com. For more information on partnering with Brand South Africa and its Global South Africans Programme, go to https://brandsouthafrica.com.

BJMM PR