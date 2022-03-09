Wednesday, Mar 09

Suárez Welcomes Return of Daniel's Amigos Sunday in Phoenix

No. 99 Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez will have a special cheering section Sunday when he races in the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Suárez invited about 200 local residents to join the 2022 kickoff event for the Daniel's Amigos program. The guests will watch the Phoenix race from an exclusive No. 99 cheering section in the grandstands. 

"I think I will give a wave to them every time I drive by them," laughed Suárez, the Cup Series' only Mexican driver.

The guests from the Latino community will spend the day at the track enjoying a Mariachi band, an authentic Mexican breakfast, giveaways, fun photo opportunities and 45-minutes with Suárez before the race.

The program is a passion play for Suárez who has worked with Coca-Cola, Phoenix Raceway and NASCAR to create the best day possible for his guests.

Daniel’s Amigos goes beyond explaining the sport, it’s about welcoming new fans by creating fandom on-ramps for those who are less familiar with the sport.

It’s also about diversifying the image of what it is to be a NASCAR fan and allowing guests to see themselves as a part of the NASCAR family.

"The Hispanic and Latino communities are very passionate about their culture, especially as it relates to sports, food, music and family,” said the 30-year-old Suárez. “This is my way to bring more people to the racetrack and let them see how welcoming and just how much fun this sport is for everyone."

The Daniel's Amigos program began in 2019 with several events before pausing because of COVID in 2020. It held one event in 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and plans to expand in 2022.

Fox will broadcast Sunday’s race from Phoenix at 3:30 ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR

