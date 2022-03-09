Suárez Welcomes Return of Daniel's Amigos Sunday in Phoenix

"I think I will give a wave to them every time I drive by them," laughed Suárez, the Cup Series' only Mexican driver.

The guests from the Latino community will spend the day at the track enjoying a Mariachi band, an authentic Mexican breakfast, giveaways, fun photo opportunities and 45-minutes with Suárez before the race.

The program is a passion play for Suárez who has worked with Coca-Cola, Phoenix Raceway and NASCAR to create the best day possible for his guests.

Daniel’s Amigos goes beyond explaining the sport, it’s about welcoming new fans by creating fandom on-ramps for those who are less familiar with the sport.