Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-Capitol Containers Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Phoenix Raceway

No. 20 Rheem-Capitol Container Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Bell at Phoenix Raceway : Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. In his previous four starts Bell has earned two top-10 finishes.

Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. In his previous four starts Bell has earned two top-10 finishes. Bell NXS at Phoenix: Bell’s five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 1.0-mile track include a must-win victory for a 2018 playoff spot and back-to-back 2019 pole starting positions.

Bell’s five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 1.0-mile track include a must-win victory for a 2018 playoff spot and back-to-back 2019 pole starting positions. Truck Series Past at Phoenix: Bell has two previous NASCAR Truck Series starts at Phoenix. In 2017, he qualified on the pole and finished eighth after leading over half the laps and in 2016, he started fifth and crossed the finish line seventh.

Bell has two previous NASCAR Truck Series starts at Phoenix. In 2017, he qualified on the pole and finished eighth after leading over half the laps and in 2016, he started fifth and crossed the finish line seventh. Rheem Guests at Phoenix: Rheem will host at Phoenix Raceway over 85 guests this weekend, including those from Capitol Container, RSD, the Water Heater Division’s Mountain Region, Raypak Commercial and Raypak Pool and Spa businesses.

Rheem will host at Phoenix Raceway over 85 guests this weekend, including those from Capitol Container, RSD, the Water Heater Division’s Mountain Region, Raypak Commercial and Raypak Pool and Spa businesses. Rheem Racing 15 th Anniversary: The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor the 15 th anniversary of Rheem as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory.

The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor the 15 anniversary of Rheem as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory. Las Vegas Recap: Bell earned his first NCS pole starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell led the field but the handling shifted to tight. A spin and flat tires put him a lap down to the field mid-race but Bell raced his way into the lucky dog position and went on to cross the finish line 10 th .

Bell earned his first NCS pole starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell led the field but the handling shifted to tight. A spin and flat tires put him a lap down to the field mid-race but Bell raced his way into the lucky dog position and went on to cross the finish line 10 . Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix: In 135 combined starts at Phoenix, Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NCS victories at Phoenix, 43 top-five finishes, 73 top-10s and 2,661 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 11.5 an average finish of 12.8.

In 135 combined starts at Phoenix, Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NCS victories at Phoenix, 43 top-five finishes, 73 top-10s and 2,661 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 11.5 an average finish of 12.8. RACE INFO: The Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Each of these teams has the same parts and pieces underneath the hood, so it’s going to be interesting to see what teams can hit on that setup and which drivers can adapt to the NextGen car and do the best. Hopefully it’s this No. 20 group. Restarts are the biggest change at Phoenix. Understanding when to cut the dog leg, when not to cut the dog let, how much of an advantage it is to do that, and then trying to get back up on the racetrack for turn 1, has really opened up the restarts. Getting the pole last week was a great confidence boost for us and following that up with a fast car during the race. I’m ready to get to Phoenix.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Phoenix Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 0 2 0 0 11.0 14.8

Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 1 1 32 17.5 18.4

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 75 1 9 24 1 150 17.5 18.4

JGR PR