FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix Raceway

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Las Vegas Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished 32nd in last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after a mechanical issue ended their day prematurely. Prior to the misfortune, Hamlin led twice for 31 laps and was positioned solidly inside the top 10.

Phoenix Stats: Hamlin is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Phoenix Raceway with victories in 2012 and 2019. Over the past three seasons, the FedEx Racing team has claimed five top-five finishes in six starts at the one-mile tri-oval, including a pair of third-place results last year. In November 2005, Hamlin – who was only competing part-time in the No. 11 car – surprised the NASCAR world by winning the pole at Phoenix in only his sixth career Cup Series attempt. He has since added another Phoenix pole award to his resume.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Races: 33

Wins: 2

Poles: 2

Top-5: 16

Top-10: 20

Laps Led: 854

Avg. Start: 9.7

Avg. Finish: 10.5

Hamlin Conversation – Phoenix

What is the team’s mindset after the finish in Las Vegas?

“Everyone on the team is very confident. We know what we’re capable of and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota are doing a great job giving us cars capable of running up front. It’s just a matter of getting to the finish without anything crazy happening and unfortunately, that has been easier said than done so far. At the end of the day, we just have to go out and execute and we’ll be fine.”

JGR PR