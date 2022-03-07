No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Phoenix Advance

It seems you’ve been strongest in Stages 2 and 3 of the opening three races this season. Why is that? “Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) has been doing a great job of making good adjustments throughout the race and just getting the car better and better. We take the first half of the race and it’s really about learning. We make adjustments. If they’re no good, we go back on them and just keep fine-tuning on the car to get it to where we need to get it. And, the last few weeks, we’ve gotten the car where we needed to have it at the end of the race. It’s been nice. It’s so much fun to race with this group of guys and everybody who supports us.” You’re the only team to have three consecutive top-10 finishes to start the season. What can you attribute that to? “We fight. That’s the beauty of this race team. We’re still learning this car. There’s a lot to learn about it and we’re still trying to figure a lot of things out. Practice is great, but we’ve got to make adjustments throughout the race and I feel like every race we’re learning more and more and we’re building a notebook. We’re making adjustments throughout the race and trying to figure it out. This team has so much fight in it and so much grit that it’s a lot of fun to race with these guys. We’ll keep digging and try and keep this streak alive. It’s a lot of fun when you run up front.” How is it working with Drew Blickensderfer as your crew chief again in your final fulltime season? “Just a lot of excitement. Drew is a great crew chief and he’s a great person and team leader. I think that bringing his enthusiasm in and just that freshness is good. He’s fired up and he’s excited about his opportunity. Drew’s got a long résumé and a lot of accomplishments, and the last several years he’s been operating at a level where he’s certainly been running and outperforming his resources. And now he has an opportunity to come to an organization like Stewart-Haas and have all the resources, the engineering backing that he needs, and he’s a great team leader. And then transitioning Mike Bugarewicz out of the crew chief role for us and putting him into more of a role where he’s having a direct effect on our entire organization with, you know, his smarts and his engineering background.” What makes Phoenix so unique? “Phoenix is just a fast short track. Ever since the repave, it races like a mile-and-a-half, which is different from a Richmond-, Martinsville- or Bristol-type of short track. It’s a fun race and I always look forward to heading out west to Phoenix – especially when we go there to cap off the season. There are so many cool things to do around Phoenix, too, like hiking and just enjoying the outdoors. It’s a great place.” What’s the most important thing to be successful at Phoenix? “You have to have everything at Phoenix. You have to have downforce, grip in your car and good brakes. You have to make sure your car turns well through the center of turns one and two, which is a sharp, banked corner. And then you have turns three and four, which are really fast and sweeping and flat. You’ve got to have a car that’s versatile and is a good compromise for both corners. We had that at Loudon, where we won, and we had it at Martinsville last fall." TSC PR