Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Start: 1st Stage 1 Finish: 6th Stage 2 Finish: 14th Finish: 9th Quote: “We fought a tight-handling No. 16 Action Industries Chevy all day, but we were able to make some progress during the race. My crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, was great all day at figuring out what adjustments we needed to make, and our pit crew was solid all day, which really helped give me a chance there at the end. Unfortunately, I did not have a great restart, but I’m glad we were still able to get a top-10 finish out of it.”