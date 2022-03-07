Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 28th
Stage 1 Finish: 24th
Stage 2 Finish: 24th
Finish: 17th
Quote:
“Overall, it was a pretty good day for us. We were able to repair the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet from California, so to come away with a top 20, I think, is a win for us. We made some great gains, but there’s still some things we have to work on as a team to capitalize on the effort.”
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 16 South Point Camaro ZL1
Start: 16th
Stage 1 Finish: 35th
Stage 2 Finish: 27th
Finish: 22nd
Quote:
“We fought some adversity again this week with some brake issues and sustaining some damage to the nose of the car. That’s not how we drew it up, but I’m really proud of the effort everyone at Kaulig Racing made today. Sometimes 22nd feels like a win and that’s what today felt like in this No. 16 South Point Camaro ZL1."
|
Alsco Uniforms 300
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 South Point Chevrolet
Start: 6th
Stage 1 Finish: 9th
Stage 2 Finish: 5th
Finish: 3rd
Quote:
“A solid effort today in our No. 11 South Point Chevrolet and a good points day that we needed. The finishes we’ve had during the first couple of races aren’t indicative of how we’ve been running and how hard everyone at Kaulig Racing has been working. I’m proud of the effort today and where we are collectively heading to Phoenix.”
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet
Start: 5th
Stage 1 Finish: 12th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finish: 6th
Quote:
“We had a really solid day and a super fast No. 10 StormX Chevrolet. I feel like I can do much better behind the wheel than I did today, so to come out with a sixth-place finish feels really good. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for turning this car around after the issues we had at Fontana.”
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 1st
Stage 1 Finish: 6th
Stage 2 Finish: 14th
Finish: 9th
Quote:
“We fought a tight-handling No. 16 Action Industries Chevy all day, but we were able to make some progress during the race. My crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, was great all day at figuring out what adjustments we needed to make, and our pit crew was solid all day, which really helped give me a chance there at the end. Unfortunately, I did not have a great restart, but I’m glad we were still able to get a top-10 finish out of it.”
