Petty GMS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “The Goettl team battled hard today. We had our work cut out for us from the beginning after qualifying didn't go how we wanted. But what I'm so proud of this team for is that we never quit. When things may not be going our way, we continue to dig in and keep battling together. For most of the race, our No. 42 Chevrolet was on the loose side which hindered me from charging into the corner like I needed to. Jerame (Donley, crew chief) kept making adjustments on the handling and did a nice job of managing tires throughout the race. Finishing inside the top-20 is our expectation, but we are hungry for more. We'll keep pushing to make our cars better and go fight in Phoenix."