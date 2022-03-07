RCR NCS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“I’m proud of everyone at RCR for helping us salvage a very decent finish in the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet after a long day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We had to start the race from the rear of the field due to some issues in the steering system of our racecar. The track position that we forfeited to make that repair certainly cost us a little bit more than we were anticipating during the race. We still had some good speed in our Chevy, but it was definitely very difficult to manage the dirty air and figure out what adjustments needed to be made, and what direction to go with adjustments to our racecar during the race. We made a big mistake spinning off Turn 4, but thankfully we didn’t make contact with anything. We didn’t lose a lap and got back in the game. From there, we clawed a little bit at a time, picking up one or two spots on pit road, a couple of spots on restarts, just whatever we could to claw our way into better track position. I’m proud of the effort of everybody at RCR for that. We’re going to keep digging.”

-Tyler Reddick