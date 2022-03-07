Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Frontstretch Interview

Q. Alex, hung there in the top 10 all race long. That car was coming on strong the last 50 laps. What got it done? How about that strategy to take right sides to finish your day, up against your teammate Kyle Larson, by the way?

ALEX BOWMAN: Yeah, I just can't thank ally and Chevrolet, everybody from Hendrick Motorsports enough. This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it.

Man, what a call by Greg Ives and the guys to take two there. Obviously it paid off. Racing Kyle is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We've always raced each other super clean and super respectfully.

Just can't say enough about these guys. It's been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.

NASCAR PR