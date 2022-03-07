CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Alex Bowman Race Winner Quick Quote

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner Quick Quote

ALEX, YOU HUNG THERE IN THE TOP-10 ALL RACE LONG. THAT CAR WAS COMING ON STRONG THE LAST 50 LAPS. WHAT GOT IT DONE? HOW ABOUT THAT STRATEGY TO TAKE RIGHT SIDES TO FINISH YOUR DAY, UP AGAINST YOUR TEAMMATE KYLE LARSON, BY THE WAY?

“I just can't thank Ally and Chevrolet, everybody from Hendrick Motorsports enough. This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it.

“Man, what a call by Greg Ives (crew chief) and the guys to take two (tires) there. Obviously it paid off. Racing Kyle (Larson) is always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins. We've always raced each other super clean and super respectfully.

“Just can't say enough about these guys. It's been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

Chevrolet PR