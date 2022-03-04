2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

“It is an honor to partner with the Academy of Country Music and celebrate the greatest genre in music,” said Justin Marks. “Nashville has embraced Trackhouse since we set up headquarters there two years ago and this partnership is a continuation of the deep roots we are growing in Music City. The ability to cross-promote and marry sports with arts and entertainment is the genesis of Trackhouse, so the interaction between the artists, Trackhouse and Ross will make for a great weekend.”

Before Chastain attends the awards show on Monday, he'll attend the UFC 272 event on Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena and then climb behind the wheel for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chastain is making his eighth Cup start at the mile-and-a-half oval. In the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas, the Florida native has eight starts, including one win. In September 2018, Chastain led 180 laps in en route to his first ever NASCAR career win.

Las Vegas is the second of three consecutive west coast tracks the Cup Series will race at in the coming weeks.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 400-mile race at 3:30 p.m. ET.