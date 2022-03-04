Petty GMS Event Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

- Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Speedway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors will be sported for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season.
- Youngest Pole Winner: Jones continues to hold the record for the youngest pole award winner in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Earning the award in 2018, the Michigan native was just 22 years, three months and 17 days old.
- Firsts for Petty GMS: One week ago at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, Jones collected a series of firsts for Petty GMS in the NASCAR Cup Series - first front row starting position (second), first laps led and first top-five finish (third) in a points paying event.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: Coming off a strong run at Fontana, what are the expectations for Las Vegas?
"These first few races seem to set the tone for your year, so for our FOCUSfactor team to come out and run strong right off the bat is a huge win. Just to go out and not only run up front, but to have race winning speed at times and an opportunity to win is great. I'm really looking forward to Vegas and the rest of the season. I was before, but when you go out and have a run like we did at Fontana, it really gets your expectations high and gets you excited to go back to the track every week. Hopefully we keep the momentum going this weekend and have another great race car to run up front with."