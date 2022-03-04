Petty GMS Event Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

- We Do Things the Right Way, Not the Easy Way: Goettl (gEHt-uhl), a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services in the residential market, will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Goettl is a company doing things the right way not the easy way since 1939.

- Trackside Live: Dillon will kick off race day morning at Trackside Live in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, March 6, from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. PT.

- About Goettl: Goettl is a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services to the residential market. Founded in 1939, Goettl has established a reputation for customer service, quality and innovation and today services the Southwestern U.S. through nine branches across Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. Additional information about Goettl can be found at www.goettl.com.

- From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts heading into Las Vegas with a new partner?

"I’m excited to welcome Goettl on board the No. 42 Chevrolet for this weekend in Las Vegas. To be partnered with another company from Las Vegas is special not only for myself but for Petty GMS. Goettl is no stranger to our sport, but what I appreciate most about their company is their desire to do things the right way even if it’s not the easy way. In order to sustain success in any business, you must have that outlook. The goal is to have the Goettl colors up front on Sunday.”