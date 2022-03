AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) board member and racing legend Richard Childress appeared on ‘FOX & Friends’ (FOX National News Channel) this morning at 6:50 am MST and discussed AMMO’s recent donation offer to Ukrainian Armed Forces in support of the fight for freedom.

Watch the March 02, 2022 ‘Fox & Friends’ News Clip here

Ammo Inc. PR