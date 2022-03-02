No. 10 Mobil 1 Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Las Vegas Advance

You mentioned you get to race for the pure joy of it this year. What does that mean to you? “Yes, it has made me reminiscent of just my love for the sport, my love for racing, and I felt like I talked about it in the video that we put out on YouTube, that I fell in love with this sport sitting in the grandstands as a fan as I’m sure most every other racecar driver did, right? And I watched my grandfather race and he was wildly successful on a local level, and I loved it. I loved being at the racetrack, and then I got the opportunity to get in a go-kart and feel what that felt like. When I was sitting in the grandstands, I could just dream about it and imagine how awesome it must be to drive a racecar and go as fast as you possibly can, but then I got to experience it and I fell even more in love with racing, and just the pureness of it as a kid is so cool. Like, I’m doing it for a hobby. I’m doing it because I love it and there’s no real pressure at all. When I was go-kart racing, the only goal was to do as best as I could and to learn and to get better each and every time I went back to the racetrack. I eventually was fortunate enough to take a hobby and turn it into a profession so, yeah, I am super grateful for what racing has meant to me and where it’s taken me in my life, both professionally and personally. And, yeah, I have reminisced quite a bit about it knowing that this year will be it.” What was your first impression of the NextGen car at a 2-mile racetrack? “We sure had our hands full. It was a crazy day. These cars are certainly a handful and we worked on it all day and made it to where it was driving better. Then we got some damage and the guys worked on it and got it fixed. It was a solid day for us to come out and have a good start to the West Coast swing and keep our cars in one piece.” Las Vegas hasn’t statistically been one of your stronger tracks. How do you flip the script? “I think this new car offers that opportunity. I’ve always struggled a bit at Vegas and moving around on the racetrack. It’s a very unique track so, for me, going there with new everything gives us plenty of opportunities to perform at a high level and keep this momentum going. We also have to be patient and understand that these cars are going to behave differently and we have to take every single data point we have to make it better and be there at the end.” TSC PR