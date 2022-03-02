No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FONTANA RECAP: The No. 19 team finished 13th last weekend at Auto Club Speedway. Early in the race, Truex climbed his way up to sixth. Contact with the turn two wall late in stage one hurt Truex's Camry and he battled the handling for the remainder of the race. Following a late-race restart, Truex salvaged a 13th-place finish that has him third in points through two races.

TRUEX AT LAS VEGAS: Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with victories in 2017 and 2019. Overall, he has accumulated seven top-five finishes, 11 top-10s and 300 laps led at the track. He has finished sixth or better in the past three Las Vegas races, including a fourth-place finish last September.

Joe Gibbs Racing has claimed four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Denny Hamlin’s win in the most recent visit last fall. Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth join Hamlin and Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at the 1.5-mile facility. Overall, the organization has tallied 23 top-five finishes, 43 top-10s, 892 laps led and five pole awards in 88 combined starts in Las Vegas. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins Sunday, March 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What can you take from last week into this week racing the new car for the first time in Las Vegas?

“There’s usually not a ton that you can take from Fontana to Vegas because of the difference in the track surface and the banking. Overall, we were pretty happy with our car to start the race last week and we were moving up through there until I got into the wall. After that, it wasn’t very good, but I was excited about the way we started and the moves I was able to make, so that gives me confidence going into this weekend.”

JGR PR