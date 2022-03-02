NY Racing Partners With Florida A&M University for The Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NY Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Florida A&M University for this weekend's Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on March 6, 2022 in the No. 44 Next-Gen Chevrolet piloted by NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle.



“Urban Edge Network is pleased to present our HBCU league Pass+ in NASCAR featuring Florida A&M and the world renowned “rattler” branding,” said Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, Inc. “Through our partnership with NY Racing, we are continuing our focus on bringing the HBCU communities into racing and we welcome the Florida A&M alumni, students and their families to Las Vegas for the race and to the national television viewing audience.”



“Brands love NASCAR and combining the HBCU magic will place Urban Edge Network and our partners at the top of the brand advertising shopping carts,” said Brown.



Additionally, HBCU League Pass+ is continuing their partnership with NY Racing for select 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races.



“It’s the best feeling knowing that I can showcase my love for HBCU’s In NASCAR,” said John Cohen, NY Racing team owner.



The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX and PRN. The race is 267 laps or 400 miles long. The track is 1.5 miles in length.



NY Racing PR